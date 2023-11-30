Cooking with Cash Wa
Large police presence in downtown Fargo

Stick with Valley News Live for updates on this developing story.
Valley News Live at 10:00PM
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police and emergency responders surrounded an area in downtown Fargo Wednesday night.

First responders were on scene for roughly 30 minutes, around 9 p.m.

The Main Ave. and Broadway intersection were blocked off, near the train tracks. The initial call came in as a medical emergency. Video shows crews getting ready to put someone on a stretcher.

Fargo Police are referring to BNSF Railway for information. Valley News Live is awaiting officials details on exactly what happened.

