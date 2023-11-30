Cooking with Cash Wa
Grand Forks Police respond to 8 overdoses in 17 days

Grand Forks Police Department
Grand Forks Police Department(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says they have responded to a significant increase in overdoses in recent weeks, calling it “as concerning increase in opioid overdoses.”

Officers have responded to 8 overdoses in the past 17 days, and first responders and bystanders have used naloxone 10 times to reverse the effects of the overdose.

“People who use illicitly produced opioids should avoid using alone and ensure they have naloxone available” said Opioid Response Coordinator Michael Dulitz, “Fortunately, Grand Forks now has numerous treatment options available to address opioid use disorder, including medications for addiction treatment which can reduce cravings and prevent opioid withdrawal.”

Naloxone can be obtained at no cost in three easy ways:

Police say never assume what an illicitly purchased pill has in it based on the imprints or based on past use. Composition can vary widely from pill to pill due to clumping of substances.

If you are having trouble with addiction or dependence, local resources can be found at gfrecovery.info or by calling North Dakota 211.

