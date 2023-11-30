First graders spread joy while ringing bells for Salvation Army

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - First graders in Fargo are bringing holiday cheer and community giving to their school lobby now until the holiday break.

“This is the best day ever,” Caleb told Valley News Live. Caleb, Weston and Huck tell us ringing bells on Thursday morning was all about having fun.

The kids are ringing bells for the Salvation Army in the front lobby at Washington Elementary School before school from November 29 through December 22. Students and families are asked to bring pocket change to drop in the kettle. All money raised will be given to the Salvation Army to support their community programs.

“We just want our students to know that service learning is an option for them, even with their spare change. They know it goes out to the community to those that need extra help over the holiday season,” said teacher Sandra Sterling.

The first graders from Sandra Sterling’s, Hailey VonMosch’s, and Ellie Vetsch’s classes will ring the donation bells in groups of three to four students each day. For many of the first graders, this is their first time participating in a community giving program.

The 2023-24 Washington first graders continue an annual tradition of bell ringing at their school. This is the 18th year the school’s first graders have participated in the activity.

““The best part is probably that our older students remember doing this when they were first graders. So they contribute to the process too by bringing their spare change,” Sterling says.

In the program’s 17 years, the Washington students and families have given more than $5,000 to the Salvation Army with their red kettle donations.

