Cool Highs and Continued Dry

THURSDAY NIGHT: The cold front that moved through the region overnight helped to lower our afternoon high temperatures by roughly 12 to 17 degrees across the area compared to Wednesday. We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will be chilly by the early morning hours with lows dropping into the middle to upper teens for much of the area. IF you can find a dark location, away from city lights, there is another chance for the Northern Lights tonight through Friday morning! There will be more clouds compared to Wednesday night so be sure to check the VNL weather app for interactive satellite and radar for your location.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: The beginning of Meteorological Winter arrives on Friday, December 1! Temperatures will be quite seasonable to start the month (near 30), but we are kicking off a warmer week! High temperatures will be into the 30s to near 40, which will be about 10 degrees above average. Saturday will be blustery with a southerly wind and mostly cloudy skies. A few flakes are possible late. Sunday will be partly cloudy and less windy. There is a chance for light snow early Monday morning through the afternoon. As of now, weather models are calling for a very light snow at best. We’ll keep an eye on the low pressure moving through the region that will bring this chance of snow and alert you if the system looks to gain strength.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will remain above average through the first week of December. Expect variably cloudy skies along with high temperatures in the 30s Monday and Tuesday and a good chance of reaching the lower to middle 40s Wednesday through Friday. These highs would be between 13 and 18 degrees above average for early December. There may be a few flurries or light snow here and there through the extended forecast, the best chance Sunday night through Monday, but there are still no organized systems on the horizon.

FARGO FORECAST:

Friday: Partly cloudy. Low: 17 High: 32

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Low: 24 High: 35

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 21 High: 38

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. Low: 19 High: 36

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 23 High: 35

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a warm up. Low: 24 High: 43

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 29 High: 46

Friday: Partly cloudy. Low: 32 High: 45

