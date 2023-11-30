Broadway Square hosting rink opening party to kick off skating season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The time is finally here to lace up your skates and hit the ice on the SCHEELS Skating Rink at Broadway Square in the heart of Downtown Fargo.

The community is invited to join the Fargo Park District for a Rink Opening Party next Wednesday, December 6th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. for a night of frosty fun, live music with DJ Pretty Ricky, Black Coffee and Waffle Bar hot chocolate and more!

Pretty Ricky will start a live DJ set at 6:00 pm. Warm up with hot chocolate from Black Coffee and Waffle Bar who will be on-site with buy one, get one free coupons to the first 100 attendees.

The SCHEELS Skating Rink will open for the season on Friday, December 1 at 4:00 pm. The rink is open for regular public skating Monday – Friday between 4:00 and 9:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday between 12:00 and 9:00 pm, weather dependent. Use of the skating rink is free and open to the public. Skate rentals are available for $5.00.

This year the Broadway Square Skate Shack and warming house has been moved to the Broadway Square office located near the pavilion in the northwest corner of The Square. The Skate Shack has regular daily hours during the season. Stop in to rent skates, grab a snack or warm-up between rounds on the rink.

For more information visit FargoBroadwaySquare.com or call 701-499-6060. Broadway Square and the SCHEELS Skating Rink are located at 201 Broadway N., Fargo.

