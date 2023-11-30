Cooking with Cash Wa
Boulder Tap House in Moorhead closing in December

Boulder Tap House Logo
Boulder Tap House Logo(Boulder Tap House)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Boulder Tap House, a famous Moorhead bar and restaurant, will be closing their doors on December 10.

In a Facebook post on November 30, Boulder Management says, “We want to thank our Moorhead community for letting us be here for the last eight years! It comes with great sadness that we are announcing that we are closing our doors on December 10th.”

The post also says for customers to come to the restaurant and use any gift cards one last time, as they will be running beer specials until their last day.

