23-year-old life-flighted to Fargo after falling off horse

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 23-year-old woman was flown to Sanford in Fargo after falling from a horse near Frazee.

It happened just before 6 PM Tuesday.

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander tells Valley News Live they received a report of a woman falling from her horse near a home on Peace River Ranch Road.

A Sanford Air medical helicopter brought the woman to Fargo. Her condition is unknown. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Detroit Lakes Fire Department and Frazee Rescue.

