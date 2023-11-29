‘You can replace things, but you can’t replace people:’ neighbors react to devastating fire in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The day before Thanksgiving, Sherri Aune woke up to a bright light coming in through her bedroom window around 4 am. At first, she thought it could be an intruder.

“Went back to the window and looked and that’s when I saw the fire, actually, the fireman trying to fight the fire,” says Aune.

She explains, “Oh it was really scary, cause I just thought, ‘Oh my god look how close!’ This was basically right across from where I live.”

The West Fargo Fire Department battled the blaze for hours and were able to contain the fire to just the one structure, despite it being very close to neighboring condos.

West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller says, because their new headquarters, has a better location for the neighborhood north of I29, they were able to respond in 5 minutes and 11 seconds as opposed to the roughly 7 minutes they averaged in recent years. The headquarters is located near West Fargo High School.

“Our first company to respond was out of this fire station,” explains Chief Fuller.

He says, “The earlier we can have an intervention, usually what we see is the better overall outcome we have at the end of the day.”

Unfortunately, the condo building has still been declared a total loss, but there were no reported injuries or deaths.

Neighbor, Beth Bartholomay says she’s thankful all of her neighbors survived the fire.

She says, “You can replace things, but you can’t replace people.”

“One minute they’re sleeping peacefully and then all of the sudden there’s a fire,” she says.

She adds, “My heart goes out to your families and if there’s anything else that we can do to be of assistance just know that we’re thinking of you and praying for you.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.