UND Quarterback Tommy Schuster enters transfer portal

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time since the 2019 season, the North Dakota Football team will be playing with a new starting quarterback.

Tommy Schuster has entered the Transfer Portal as a Grad Transfer, looking for a new home next season.

Schuster has put up record numbers in his time with UND, passing for 9,073 yards and 63 Touchdowns, both of which are school records.

He also owns the UND record for career completions.

He joins offensive lineman Easton Kilty as Grad Transfers to enter the portal during this window.

While Graduates can enter the portal now, the window opens for all other players on December 4th.

