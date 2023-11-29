Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say

A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.(Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALTVILLE, Va. (Gray News) – A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.

Saltville Police Chief Erik Puckett told Smyth County News & Messenger the man was part of a crew trimming trees at a residential home in the area.

According to the report, Puckett said the man was pulled into the woodchipper head-first.

The police chief told the media outlet no one on the work crew saw what caused the man to get caught in the machine, but believed it was a tragic accident.

“It’s an unfortunate incident and I hate that it happened,” Puckett told Smyth County News & Messenger.

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are expected to investigate the death.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday Inn at 3803 13th Avenue South in Fargo.
Drowning child rescued from Fargo Holiday Inn pool
Bobby Lamar Maliek James
One arrested after chase and rollover crash on 12th Avenue North
Tracy Thomas (left) and Cameron Thomas (right)
Couple arrested for allegedly sharing child pornography on Snapchat
Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota highway
Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota highway
Country Greenery in downtown Moorhead
Country Greenery in Moorhead temporarily closed

Latest News

In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her bones: ‘I don’t want to die’
Ryan Wayne Baron
Superintendent at Midkota Public Schools arrested on child porn charges
FILE - Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy stand on a street in New Orleans, Feb. 1, 2013. A lawyer for...
Couple who inspired ‘The Blind Side’ to remove references to Michael Oher being adopted
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
US military Osprey aircraft with 8 aboard crashes off southern Japan, at least 1 dead
Cooking With Cash-Wa Turkey Enchiladas
Cooking With Cash-Wa - Turkey Enchiladas