Thief River Falls Schools commemorates National Native American Heritage Month

Thief River Falls, Minn. (Valley News Live) - As National Native American Heritage Month comes to an end, those in the Thief River Falls School District were able to witness an important, traditional Obijwe practice.

A dance troupe, called Naamijig, which means “The Ones Who Dance” performed back-to-back at Challenger Elementary, Franklin Middle, and Lincoln High school.

The group danced all around the gym, keeping in rhythm with the drums, much like the beat of their hearts. They also danced in circular motions, just as the Earth spins on it’s axis in our galaxy. 15-year-old Naamijig member, William Staples, says it’s more than just dancing, “For me, it’s honestly my medicine.”

The members showed off their handmade regalia to students of all ages, opening many eyes to their first Powwow experience.

Native American students within the district say this event was important for everyone to see because of the limited knowledge most people have about their culture.

Lorena Barrett, TRF student, says, “We’ve been around for so long, and not many people know about us, like our traditions, our ceremonies, and why we are the way we are.”

Charlice Melikan, another student, simply puts it, “It will be less mocked if people actually know what it is!”

The district has a specific Native American and Multicultural Student Service Committee. Here, you can find Amber Neadeau and Amber Severson, Liaisons of the Native American Education program providing resources to Indigenous students. This serves as a safe place for students to interact with other Native American students, receive academic assistance, and learn more about their culture.

“These kids really don’t know a lot about their culture. I’m most passionate about just being there with the kids, so they have a room to be in, they have a place to be. You know, growing up here, there weren’t a lot of places for us. It’s nice that these kids have this resource to be able to go,” Neadeau states.

For Severson, she says the biggest takeaway of running an organization like this is, “helping these kids find their identities.”

She also notes she loves to see when her students begin doing things for their heritage. TRF High School student, Tiana Banasau, talks about her love for skirt making: “I like making my ribbon skirts. It’s something that I like to do because I get to customize it for myself and help represent and show who I am.”

Although the month is coming to an end, the TRF Library Board Members emphasize these cultures are to be remembered year-round.

If you’re interested in joining these student services, according to the website, students must be enrolled or have a parent, or grandparent enrolled in a federally recognized tribe. Students must also have a valid form on file with the TRF Multicultural Student Services Coordinator.

