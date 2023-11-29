Cooking with Cash Wa
Superintendent at Midkota Public Schools arrested on child porn charges

Ryan Wayne Baron
Ryan Wayne Baron(Barnes County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BINFORD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The superintendent of Midkota Public Schools has been arrested on suspicion of having child pornography.

Ryan Wayne baron was arrested and is being held in the Barnes County Jail. North Dakota court records show he is charged in Griggs County with five counts of possession of certain materials prohibited, also known as child pornography.

Baron is listed on the Midkota Public Schools website as the Superintendent and High School Principal. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 29 for a bond hearing.

The Midkota Public School District includes the communities of Binford, Glenfield, Grace City, McHenry, and Sutton, North Dakota.

