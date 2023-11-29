Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Sen. Smith pushes USPS for answers on mail issues

USPS graphic
USPS graphic(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith (DFL) is pushing the U.S. Postmaster General for answers on mail issues affecting Minnesotans.

The senator sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for answers on the USPS agreement with Amazon, reportedly pushing mail carriers to long hours and several consecutive working days.

The letter outlines the importance timely mail delivery has on people who use it for bill payment, prescription medications and receiving social security benefits.

“As Postmaster General, you are responsible for ensuring that the Postal Service meets its service standards, and it is clear right now that things are not working as they should,” wrote Senator Smith. “Entering into contracts that your system cannot support is a breach of your responsibilities.”

Valley News Live has previously reported on issues affecting rural mail delivery in Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday Inn at 3803 13th Avenue South in Fargo.
Drowning child rescued from Fargo Holiday Inn pool
Bobby Lamar Maliek James
One arrested after chase and rollover crash on 12th Avenue North
Tracy Thomas (left) and Cameron Thomas (right)
Couple arrested for allegedly sharing child pornography on Snapchat
Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota highway
Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota highway
Country Greenery in downtown Moorhead
Country Greenery in Moorhead temporarily closed

Latest News

Water ran through the halls, units and out the door when a pipe burst.
Fire crews rush to water emergency at Fargo apartment
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - November 29
Valley Today on KX4
FBI investigating prison attack on Derek Chauvin
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Fast Track - November 29
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today Weather - November 29