Sen. Smith pushes USPS for answers on mail issues

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith (DFL) is pushing the U.S. Postmaster General for answers on mail issues affecting Minnesotans.

The senator sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for answers on the USPS agreement with Amazon, reportedly pushing mail carriers to long hours and several consecutive working days.

The letter outlines the importance timely mail delivery has on people who use it for bill payment, prescription medications and receiving social security benefits.

“As Postmaster General, you are responsible for ensuring that the Postal Service meets its service standards, and it is clear right now that things are not working as they should,” wrote Senator Smith. “Entering into contracts that your system cannot support is a breach of your responsibilities.”

Valley News Live has previously reported on issues affecting rural mail delivery in Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.