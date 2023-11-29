Puzzle Palooza coming to Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - A Puzzle Palooza is coming to Valley City.

The Valley City Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter Z will host the event on Jan. 31 at the Eagles Club.

Participants will compete to be the first team to assemble a 500-piece puzzle. They’ll have two hours to do so. Officials say teams can have up to four people. However, all must be 18 years or older.

“Our chapter spent quite a bit of time last year reflecting on how to increase the funds we raise for PEO philanthropies and increase community awareness of the mission of PEO,” PEO Chapter Z chairperson Ashley Nadeau said. “We wanted to do something new, and we wanted it to be fun. A puzzle competition fit the bill.”

Chapter Z is one of three PEO chapters in Valley City. Chapter Z’s members range in age from early 20′s to late 90′s and share a passion for helping women achieve their highest aspirations by supporting their education through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College.

PEO is one of the oldest women’s organization in North America with nearly 5,600 chapters. The organization has helped more than 122,000 women pursue educational goals by providing nearly $415 million in educational assistance.

“We just started promoting the event on social media and through bright yellow flyers posted around town, and already we have almost half our tables full,” PEO Chapter Z member Erin Edinger said. “We are so excited that this event seems to fill a need in Valley City for socializing and connecting, and it helps us reach our goals for supporting PEO philanthropies.”

Pre-registration is needed at Eventbrite.com. The cost is $100 plus a nominal registration fee. Registration includes snacks during the event.

Participants are welcome to order food and beverages from the Eagles, at their own expense, prior to or during the event. Puzzle Palooza is a fundraising event, and all proceeds will help PEO philanthropies.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.