New vehicle tab kiosks open inside eight Minnesota Cub Foods locations

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In an effort to make vehicle tab renewal easier, Minnesota is launching new kiosks inside Cub Foods locations across the state.

Minnesotans can now pick up vehicle tabs at stand-alone kiosks within eight Cub locations:

Apple Valley: 15350 Cedar Ave.

Maple Grove: 8150 Wedgewood Lane

Fridley: 250 57th Ave. NE

St. Paul: 1177 Clarence St.

Crystal: 5301 36th Ave. N.

St. Anthony: 3930 Silver Lake Road

West St. Paul: 2001 S. Robert St.

Rochester: 1021 15th Ave. SE

The kiosks function much like ATMs, allowing users to register vehicles and print tabs instantly via a secure touch screen with step-by-step directions.

“If you don’t want to use them, don’t use them, go into the deputy register to do it a different way,” Governor Tim Walz said. “I think we’re trying to find multiple ways to deliver state services more efficiently, more effectively at a cost savings to folks to make it as easy as possible.”

The new pilot program aims to simplify the process of purchasing tabs, avoid long lines and meet customers where they are.

The Duluth Cub Foods is not currently one of the stores launching kiosks.

