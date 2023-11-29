Neck guards provided for entire Wadena-Deer Boys’ Hockey team

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - As it opens the home portion of its schedule Tuesday night, the WDC Boys’ Hockey team is debuting a new piece of equipment-- neck guards.

Their Facebook post reads: According to head coach Robby Grendahl, the Wolverines have been provided with a full set of Winnwell-brand neck guards.

“This greatly reduces my concerns about putting our players on the ice, knowing that they’ve been provided with the equipment to protect them as much as possible,” Grendahl stated.

“It is important for our players to have as much protection as possible while on the ice and I am happy that all WDC hockey players now have this piece of safety equipment,” added WDC Superintendent Lee Westrum.

Neck guards or “neck laceration protectors” have been available for several years. Some teams and leagues around the world already require their players to wear the devices, while many more do not.

For example, USA Hockey, which governs minor programs in this country, “recommends” but doesn’t mandate the devices. That differs from Canada, where protection is mandatory for minor hockey players.

However, more players, teams and leagues are at least discussing the use of the guards, following the tragic death of former NHL player Adam Johnson. Johnson is a native of Hibbing who also played two years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth before appearing in 13 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He died after his throat was slashed by a skate blade during a professional game in England.

According to its website, the Winwell Basic Neck Guard Collar is made from reinforced nylon material for cut-resistant protection. They are padded, adjustable and offer BNQ and CE certified neck protection.

“I’m thankful to be teaching and coaching in a school district that puts the students’ health and safety first,“ Grendahl said.

