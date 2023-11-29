Cooking with Cash Wa
Moorhead man arrested after crash near Valley City

Crash along I-94 in Barnes County on November 29, 2023.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - A Moorhead man is in the Barnes County Jail after a crash on Interstate-94 on Wednesday.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to a crash along the eastbound lane of Interstate-94 about 10 miles east of Valley City just before noon on November 29. The initial report indicated that a vehicle crashed into an Interstate-94 concrete bridge structure near mile marker 302 in Barnes County.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 36-year-old Moorhead man is in custody facing several charges. Officials say more details will be released later.

The Highway Patrol said a state trooper initiated a traffic stop at 11:47 a.m., and the driver accelerated his vehicle to speeds of 110 to 130 miles per hour before intentionally crashing into a median fence barrier and concrete structure.

The man was arrested and transported to the Barnes County Jail. No injuries were reported in this crash.

The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Barnes County Sheriff’s office, Valley City Police department, and Barnes County ambulance.

