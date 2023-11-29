Mahnomen County Board takes action to vacate Office of County Attorney

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - On November 28, the Mahnomen County Board took action to recognize and declare a vacancy in the office of County Attorney. The Board’s action terminates the term of office of previous County Attorney Julie Bruggeman.

On June 23, The Minnesota Supreme Court indefinitely suspended Bruggeman from practicing law. Mahnomen County officials say there has never been a case in the history of Minnesota where this has happened to a sitting, elected county attorney.

In August, a client of the suspended attorney spoke to Valley News Live regarding a dispute regarding her daughter’s ashes. You can click here to read more on that.

Currently, the county attorney’s office is being managed by Interim County Attorney Jason Hastings. He will continue in that role until the board appoints a permanent County Attorney.

The Mahnomen County Board will look to appoint a permanent County Attorney for the remainder of the term through December 31, 2026, at which time Mahnomen County voters will elect a replacement for the next term.

In July of 2023, the Mahnomen County Board was made aware of disciplinary action taken by the Minnesota State Supreme Court and the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility against County Attorney Julie Bruggeman. According to the Minnesota Supreme Court’s Order, Ms. Bruggeman’s license to practice law was suspended indefinitely, with no right to petition for reinstatement for 90 days.

The Board learned that this was the second occasion on which Ms. Bruggeman had been the subject of discipline, as she was publicly reprimanded in 2018. Immediately upon learning of Ms. Bruggeman’s suspension from the practice of law, the County Board of Commissioners met on Friday, June 30, and on Friday, July 7 and took action to place Ms. Bruggeman on unpaid administrative leave and appointed Attorney Hasting as Interim County Attorney.

At that time, the consensus of the Board was that immediate action was necessary to ensure the continued operation of the office of the County Attorney. Given the uncertainty as to when or whether Ms. Bruggeman will become licensed again, and because the office of the County Attorney has been occupied by an interim appointee, the Board recognized at its November 28, 2023, meeting that further action was required.

The Board strongly believes that the residents of Mahnomen County deserve a licensed and qualified attorney to hold the office until the voters can decide on a qualified successor at the end of the current term. The Board and residents of Mahnomen County expect that all employees and elected officials representing the County will adhere to the highest ethical standards. The Board takes this action seriously and after due deliberation and with the advice of legal counsel. The Board’s action will provide the County and the citizens of Mahnomen County with continuity of service in the important role of the County Attorney.

