Honor Flight to take two chartered planes out of Fargo for the first time ever

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN is making a big anouncement.

For the first time ever, they plan to take two chartered planes out of Fargo the same day this fall within a hour departure of each. The fall flight will be September 22-24, 2024 and they will take more than 200 Veterans for the 3 day trip.

Currently, there are more than 700 Veterans on the waiting list.

Another flight is coming even sooner. The spring flight will be May 19-21, 2024 out of Fargo. More than 100 Veterans will be on that flight.

