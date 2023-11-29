Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Fire crews rush to water emergency at Fargo apartment

Water ran through the halls, units and out the door when a pipe burst.
Water ran through the halls, units and out the door when a pipe burst.(VNL staff)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several people are waking up to a messy and soggy early-morning situation in a Fargo apartment building when a pipe burst, sending water into units.

The call for a water emergency came in around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29 to a building in the 4900 block of 47th St. S.

Three fire trucks were on scene for more than an hour as they dealt with a broken pipe in a mechanical room that sent water into the halls, units and outside the building.

The property manager says all first floor units are flooded, an exact number was not available.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday Inn at 3803 13th Avenue South in Fargo.
Drowning child rescued from Fargo Holiday Inn pool
Bobby Lamar Maliek James
One arrested after chase and rollover crash on 12th Avenue North
Tracy Thomas (left) and Cameron Thomas (right)
Couple arrested for allegedly sharing child pornography on Snapchat
Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota highway
Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota highway
Country Greenery in downtown Moorhead
Country Greenery in Moorhead temporarily closed

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00pm News November 28 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00pm Sports November 28
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00pm Weather November 28
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
Honor Flight to take two chartered planes out of Fargo for the first time ever