Fire crews rush to water emergency at Fargo apartment

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several people are waking up to a messy and soggy early-morning situation in a Fargo apartment building when a pipe burst, sending water into units.

The call for a water emergency came in around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29 to a building in the 4900 block of 47th St. S.

Three fire trucks were on scene for more than an hour as they dealt with a broken pipe in a mechanical room that sent water into the halls, units and outside the building.

The property manager says all first floor units are flooded, an exact number was not available.

