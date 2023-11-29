Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Parks wants input on future of programs, facilities and events

(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District is hoping the community will help shape the future of the city’s parks, programs and facilities.

The Fargo Park District Strategic Planning Survey closes Wednesday, November 29. They are asking people to share what you love and what could be improved about parks, recreation programs, facilities, and events in Fargo.

They say they survey takes about 10-15 minutes and is anonymous. The Park District says every response makes a difference and could guide the future of parks and recreation in Fargo.

