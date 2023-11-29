Cold Front Thursday Brings Cooler Temps + Flurries

THIS EVENING: What another beautiful late-November day it’s been! Lows this morning were above average in the 20s, and this afternoon warmed into the upper 30s and low 40s across most of NW MN, and even warmer west of the Red River with highs in the 40s.. low 50s in Jamestown! It’s also been a very sunny day with just a few high-level clouds as forecast. Wind through this evening will remain relatively light out of the south and southwest. It’s will be an ideal night to hang up some holiday lights outside!

Late tonight, a cold front brings in more cloud cover and a wind shift. However, by daybreak, temperatures will still be above average by about 10 degrees with lows expected in the 20s. With a northwesterly flow behind the front, the next couple days will be cooler.

Where the skies clear out tonight into Thursday morning, keep an eye to the sky for the Northern Lights! In addition to the cloud cover, the moon will be pretty bright which is not the best for viewing conditions, but will not completely ruin the lights. Send us your pictures if you capture them!

THURSDAY: High temperatures drop back down into the 20s to mid 30s on Thursday behind a cold front. There is a chance for a few flakes in the northern Valley and across northwestern MN along with cloudier skies. It will be breezy across the region through the first part of the day with northwesterly winds at around 10-20 mph and gusts into the mid 20s. The breeze starts to diminish in the afternoon. It will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the afternoon and evening hours, but clouds clear a bit in the southern valley especially.

There is another chance for the Northern Lights Thursday night through Friday morning as well! There will be more clouds compared to Wednesday night so be sure to check the VNL weather app for interactive satellite and radar for your location.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: The beginning of Meteorological Winter arrives on Friday, December 1! Temperatures will be quite seasonable to start the month (near 30), but we are kicking off a warmer week! High temperatures will be into the 30s to near 40, which will be about 10 degrees above average. Saturday will be blustery with a southerly wind and mostly cloudy skies. A few flakes are possible late. Sunday will be partly cloudy and less windy. There is a chance for light snow late.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will remain above average through the first week of December. Expect variably cloudy skies along with high temperatures in the 30s and a couple chances for near 40. There may be a few flurries or light snow here and there through the extended forecast, the best chance Sunday night through Monday, but there are still no organized systems on the horizon.

FARGO FORECAST:

Thursday: Breezy again, partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries. Low: 24 High: 35

Friday: Partly cloudy. Low: 17 High: 32

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Low: 24 High: 35

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild. Slight chance snow late. Low: 23 High: 38

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance snow. Low: 19 High: 36

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 23 High: 35

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a warm up. Low: 24 High: 43

