Bismarck State College putting on AI written play

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Valley News Live) - The artificial intelligence program, Chat GPT, was launched publicly last year.

The Bismarck State College theatre department is accepting the new technology, putting on a play entirely written by the AI program.

The set was made by people. However, the idea, images, music and even the words for the play came from AI.

“We asked Chat GPT to basically write a play about itself,” Associate Professor Dean Bellin said.

“The AI Plays” is a collection of eight plays and monologues about technology, its role in the future and people’s feelings about its development.

“I didn’t know how that could work because AI tends to be very bad at artistic stuff,” Actress Paige Jung said.

Professor Bellin said he and the students came up with the prompts to ask Chat GPT while talking about their thoughts on technology’s role in the future. The scripts the program gave out are all unedited.

“We wanted to give as faithful as representation to the technology as we possibly could,” Bellin said.

Actors said Chat GPT has a good sense of humor. However, this play is different from other ones they’ve been involved with. Screenwriters find inspiration from their own lives, but AI doesn’t have that.

“It’s a little harder to connect with some of the words,” Jung said. “The human soul isn’t really behind it.”

This summer, screenwriters went on strike for 148 days over many issues. One of them was the fear of AI replacing them. The crew at BSC said with this play they want to squash that concern.

“When something is invented, you can’t put that away,” Actor Josh Alarcon said. “I think what we can do is use that as a tool.”

It is unclear where theater and other industries will take AI, but the theatre group said the opportunities are endless.

“AI is definitely going to hold a place in the arts for a very long time,” Professor Bellin said. “This is technology as artists we need to embrace and get used to because this is not going away. This is something that is here and whether it be used for good or bad is up to us.”

Bellin believes “The AI Plays” is the first collegiate American production to be performed that was written by AI.

“The AI Plays” runs from Dec. 7-10 in the Sidney J. Lee Auditorium on campus.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.

