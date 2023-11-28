Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft

The Oconee County Coroner said an 83-year-old woman is dead after she fell about 48 feet down a well shaft that was under a more than 100-year-old home.
By Alvieann Chandler and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Police say a woman died after she fell down a well shaft under the floor of a 100-year-old home in South Carolina.

Deputies say 83-year-old Dorothy Louise Downey arrived at a house located on Park Avenue Sunday to visit and assist her daughter in moving.

As she was walking in the kitchen, Downey stepped onto the weakened floor and fell through into a well shaft.

Downey’s daughter crawled under the house to try and locate her mother, but she could not find her, deputies said.

According to Oconee County property records, the house was originally built in 1920. Deputies say the family knew the floor was rotten, but it’s unknown if the family knew about the well shaft.

The coroner ruled Downey’s death as accidental.

The Salem Fire Department and Oconee Emergency Services extricated the woman from the well at around 5:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
One dead after crash in Cass County Saturday afternoon
Bison Nation is currently mourning the loss of one of their former players, Reed Ryan.
Bison Nation mourning former player
Police lights
Three injured after two vehicle crash in Becker County
Lou and "his" litter of puppies.
French bulldog saved from animal cruelty case finds calling as ‘foster dad’ to puppies
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Derek Chauvin’s family has received no updates after prison stabbing, attorney says

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00pm Weather November 27
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00pm PriceWatch November 27
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
Fargo woman, second oldest in North Dakota, celebrates 112th birthday
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00pm Sports November 27
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00pm News November 27 - Part 1