West Fargo shares downtown ‘master plan’

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the past six months, the City of West Fargo has been working with its various boards and commissions, community stakeholders and the public to develop a Downtown Placemaking Master Plan.

In May and June, the community was given the opportunity to provide input into the process. The top issues heard were that Main Street (high speed and car-oriented) vs. Sheyenne (downtown speed and scale - pedestrian) should be treated differently. People mentioned the area lacks a sense of safety, parking, and said not all businesses feel friendly or welcoming.

City leaders say the ultimate goal is attracting customers from across the region to support local businesses. The master plan identifies 4 goals for creating a vital downtown:

#1: Make the Downtown Yards a vibrant place that displays West Fargo’s heritage, and character that offers engaging experiences for all ages and families.

#2: Attract and retain businesses, visitors, and residents that seek innovative enterprise and contribute to the economic vitality.

#3: Provide accessibility and parking options that foster walkability, pedestrian safety, and enhance the public realm.

#4: Redeveloping underutilized or vacant spaces and calibrate intensity of development to create a thriving mix of uses.

There will be an Open House at the gymnasium at South Elementary (117 6th Ave W) on November 28th from 6-7:30 p.m. The open house will allow residents to preview the final plan and give input on its implementation.

The West Fargo Master Plan will be presented at a joint meeting with the City Commission and Planning & Zoning Commission in mid-December.

To sign up for project updates, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.