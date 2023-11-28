Warmest Day of the Week Comes Wednesday

THIS EVENING: A warmer air mass moving into the valley has warmed us up nicely today from where we were last night! Low temperatures ahead of this warmer airmass had dropped below zero in a few locations in NW MN overnight. It was a little warmer overnight to the west closer to the warm front. A quick moving system today has brought some areas of light snow, though not all what you see on radar is making it to the surface as we have a dry layer of air in place and much of it is evaporating before it reached the ground. A dusting for most that see flakes, though some areas may see upwards of a few tenths primarily north of Hwy 2 and in the Lake of the Woods area once again, like yesterday. Westerly winds prevail through the afternoon with sunshine from west to east. High temperatures have been in the 20s to near 30 east of the Red River and approaching the 40 degree mark in parts of eastern ND!

Late tonight, the wind will diminish slightly. Skies remain clear in most areas. A few clouds and snow showers continue to persist in Lake of the Woods region. Since the wind out of the west-northwest won’t go light, that helps keeps our temperatures a little warmer overnight tonight compared to the past several days, plus we have the warmer airmass still in place.

WEDNESDAY: By daybreak, temperatures will generally be in the low 20s east with some cloud cover and patchy fog, while areas west of the Red River will see morning lows in the mid and upper 20s along with clearer skies. Throughout the day there will be plentiful sunshine, especially across eastern ND. Clouds will be a bit slower to diminish east, and there could once again be lake effect snow off of Lake of the Woods in Lake of the Woods county, though the best chance for this will be in the morning hours. Temperatures in the afternoon will be the warmest of the week! Highs will warm into the mid and upper 30s across NW MN and the along the International Border, while folks in the southern Red River Valley and southeastern ND can expect low to mid 40s!

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Temperatures drop back down into the 20s to mid 30s on Thursday as a cold front comes along with cloudier skies, a northwest breeze, and a few flakes flying.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: The beginning of Meteorological Winter arrives on Friday, December 1! Temperatures will be quite seasonable to start the month (near 30), but we are kicking off a warmer week! A warm front moves through during the weekend and brings high temperatures into the 30s to near 40, which will be about 10 degrees above average. Both weekend days will feature sunshine, but Saturday also brings a little more wind out of the south as the front passes.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will remain above average through the first week of December. Expect variably cloudy skies along with high temperatures in the 30s and a couple chances for near 40. There may be a few flurries or light snow here and there through the extended forecast but there are still no organized systems on the horizon.

FARGO FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 23 High: 43

Thursday: Breezy again, partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries. Low: 24 High: 35

Friday: Partly cloudy. Low: 17 High: 32

Saturday: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Breezy. Low: 21 High: 38

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild. Slight chance snow late. Low: 23 High: 38

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance snow. Low: 19 High: 36

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Low: 23 High: 35

