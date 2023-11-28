Cooking with Cash Wa
Vikings fall to Bears for the first time since the 2020 season

Vikings fall 12-10 to Bears.
Vikings fall 12-10 to Bears.(Haley McCormick)
By Haley McCormick
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Chicago Bears 12-10 Monday night.

The last time the Bears beat Minnesota was back on Sunday, December 20th of 2020.

It was a slow start for both the Vikings and the Bears in tonight’s NFC North divisional matchup.

No touchdowns scored by either team in the first half.

The Bears hit a field goal in the beginning of the second quarter and the Vikings Greg Joseph hit a field goal right at the end of the first half to cap off an ugly first two quarters of action. Chicago’s Justin Fields headed into the half with 135 yards passing and no interceptions and Vikings QB Josh Dobbs only threw for 64 yards and two interceptions.

The Vikings couldn’t get anything going in the second half and fall to the Bears.

The team is off next week for their bye week before they gear up to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in week 14.

“We had a chance to go 3-0 in the division didn’t get that done. Putting ourselves in the position where you know. Now, as these games matter even more, you know, we had a a spot to put ourselves you know in a great position and we let that slip. So a lot of frustration going into this week at the end of the day, we got to move on. That’s this league. We got another game coming my minds already on the Raiders. I know they have a bye week too. So you know it’s just about whoever can get the healthiest, whoever get the use these next two weeks in the right way to win the game” said Josh Metellus.

“Just didn’t execute at the end of the day, I think is the biggest thing and then we have turnovers and that’s never good. Obviously we’ve found out that formula throughout the this year is you can’t turnovers and win a game” said T.J. Hockenson.

