Student’s at Clara Barton Elementary learn the importance of reading during special visit from Fargo Force players

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a fun filled day for a group of Clara Barton Fourth graders today as they got a surprise visit from a few Fargo Force Players.

Teammates Brian Lonergan and Reid Daavettila took the time out of their busy season to stop by Siri Jystad’s class to read two of their favorite hockey books and talked to students about the importance of reading as part of the Sanford Children’s Fargo Force reading program.

Students got the chance to get to know the players, ask them hard hitting questions, and take photos.

The Fargo Force reading program is free to classrooms Kindergarten - 6th grade.

If you would like to sign up your class or are just looking for more information it can be found but visiting the Fargo Force website.

