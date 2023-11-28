Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota highway

Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota highway
Small plane crash-lands on Minnesota highway(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A small plane crash-landed Tuesday morning on a busy north metro highway.

Brooklyn Park police say it happened at about 10:32 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 81 (Bottineau Boulevard) near West Broadway Avenue.

Police say the plane was approaching Crystal Airport and lost power mid-air. The pilot then made an emergency landing about 2.5 miles northwest of the airport.

The plane clipped several power lines on its way down before colliding with a car. The driver and pilot suffered minor injuries.

“The fact that [the pilot] impacted one vehicle and was able to put the aircraft down ... is probably a testament to his skills as a pilot,” said Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bison Nation is currently mourning the loss of one of their former players, Reed Ryan.
Bison Nation mourning former player
Bemidji Police Department
Business manager accused of inappropriate relationship with teen employee
Helene Sandvig celebrates her 112th birthday.
Fargo woman, second oldest in North Dakota, celebrates 112th birthday
Generic police lights
Alexandria police identify woman killed in what they are calling a suspicious death
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Drowning child rescued from Fargo Holiday Inn pool
Bobby Lamar Maliek James
One arrested after chase and rollover crash on 12th Avenue North
Tracy Thomas (left) and Cameron Thomas (right)
Couple arrested for allegedly sharing child pornography on Snapchat
Bergstrom Aesthetics
NDT - Bergstrom Aesthetics - November 28