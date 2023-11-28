Repair work to close a section of Sheyenne Street

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic in West Fargo may be impacted while crews make repairs along Sheyenne Street.

The City of West Fargo is blocking off the southbound section of Sheyenne Street between 6th Avenue West and 7th Avenue West today while crews work on water main repairs in the area.

Traffic traveling southbound will be detoured to Morrison Street, while northbound traffic won’t be impacted. City officials warn that drivers may experience congestion and travel delays in this area, especially during morning and evening rush hour.

Work is expected to wrap up by the end of the day, depending on the weather.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.