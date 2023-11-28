PriceWatch (11/27/23): Gas prices fall for 60 straight days

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The national average price for a gallon of unleaded gas has now fallen for 60 straight days, as of Nov 27.

The U.S. average sits at $3.25, down 26 cents in the last month, according to AAA.

Minnesota’s average is $3.07. North Dakota’s average is $3.11, though many places on the Eastern side of the state are now below $3.00 per gallon.

