Prices going up for Medora Musical in 2024

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEDORA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s going to cost more to attend the Medora Musical next summer.

Ticket prices are going up by three percent. That amounts to 60 cents more for students, and premium seating will cost $4 more.

The musical will be put on by a new production company, RWS Global.

“Simply to account for the increase in the cost for show production the cost of maintaining a staff, both on the show production side as well as employees of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation,” said Kaelee Wallace, marketing and communications director with the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

Children will still get in free on Wednesdays and Sundays, and there will still be senior discounts on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tickets go on sale in March.

