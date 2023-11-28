One arrested after chase and rollover crash on 12th Avenue North

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested and multiple people hurt after a rollover crash in north Fargo.

Fargo Police say they were attempting to locate a stolen vehicle and observed a red SUV speeding and driving recklessly. Officers tried to stop the SUV heading north on I-29 on Friday, November 24, but say the vehicle sped off and exited at 12th Avenue North.

The officer called off the chase, but moments later, started receiving reports about a rollover crash in the 3600 block of 12th Avenue North. As officers arrived on scene, they were flagged down by a bystander and pointed in the direction of a man running from the scene, who was later identified as Bobby Lamar Maliek James.

Court documents say one officer started running after James, while the other went to check on people who were in the SUV. The vehicle was approximately 50-100 feet in the ditch north of the intersection, with debris scattered around the area, court records state.

The officer on scene says two people were trapped inside the SUV, so he broke the windows and escorted them to sit down nearby. Court documents say both passengers were injured and taken to the hospital via FM Ambulance.

Court documents say it appears the SUV went airborne and rolled several times before coming to rest on its side at the bottom of the ditch.

The two people rescued from the vehicle said Bobby James was driving during the chase and rollover crash. Once officers caught up with James, court documents say he was handcuffed, detained, and brought to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Bobby James is charged with fleeing a police officer, reckless endangerment, duty in accident involving death or injury, refusal to halt and driving under suspension.

