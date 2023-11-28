Cooking with Cash Wa
NDDOT temporarily closing driver’s license offices Tuesday

Those looking to do business at a North Dakota driver’s license office will find them closed...
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Those looking to do business at a North Dakota driver’s license office will find them closed today.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation says they are closing all full-time driver’s license offices from noon to 5 p.m. today because of staff training. Motor vehicle offices, besides the office in Bismarck, will remain open for the day.

The department suggest using their online resources, kiosks, or mobile apps today as alternative options.

