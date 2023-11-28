Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Mysterious illness in dogs now reported in at least 14 states

The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume...
The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume areas like boarding and doggie day care facilities and dog parks.(Monkey Business Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs has now been reported in more than a dozen states.

Researchers are struggling to understand what is happening.

Scientists in New Hampshire haven’t been able to identify any virus, bacteria, or fungus responsible.

Researchers in Colorado believe it starts with a virus that develops into secondary bacterial pneumonia.

So far, the illness has popped up in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough, spreading easily in high-volume areas like boarding and doggie day care facilities and dog parks.

So far, veterinarians haven’t found any medication or therapy for the illness.

Many dogs get over it in a couple of weeks, but it’s been fatal in some.

Due to a lack of a centralized reporting system for dogs, it’s not known exactly how many cases there are, how far the disease has spread, or what the fatality rate is.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bison Nation is currently mourning the loss of one of their former players, Reed Ryan.
Bison Nation mourning former player
Bemidji Police Department
Business manager accused of inappropriate relationship with teen employee
Helene Sandvig celebrates her 112th birthday.
Fargo woman, second oldest in North Dakota, celebrates 112th birthday
Generic police lights
Alexandria police identify woman killed in what they are calling a suspicious death
Holiday Inn at 3803 13th Avenue South in Fargo.
Drowning child rescued from Fargo Holiday Inn pool

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Alex Murdaugh, already convicted of murder, sentenced to 27 years for financial crimes
According to a GoFundMe page, the home was that of K-9 trainer Sherman Holbrook and his...
K-9 trainer in mourning after losing all 17 dogs in fire on Thanksgiving Day
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
Casie Biberdorf filled her buck tag while she was hunting in North Dakota.
‘It was exciting’: Expectant mother tags her first buck while being 8 months pregnant