Mayo Clinic announces major health care expansion in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KARE11) - Mayo Clinic has announced a major physical expansion of its Rochester, Minnesota campus as part of the world-renowned medical center’s future vision for its hometown.

Known as “Bold. Forward. Unbound,” the vision includes a plan to reimagine state-of-the-art medical treatment with new physical facilities and digital technologies.

“Mayo Clinic has a 160-year history of leading the world in healthcare innovation. As part of our Bold. Forward. strategy, we have a once-in-three generations opportunity to redefine the future of healthcare,” said Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO of Mayo Clinic, in a statement.

Key elements of the expansion include five new buildings on the Rochester campus providing 2.4 million square feet of new space with “future-oriented design elements.” That includes a “flexible grid” design that will allow spaces to be adapted for various needs over time, such as converting patient rooms to operating rooms.

A majority of the new space will be in two new buildings at the center of campus which are currently the locations of the Ozmun complex and Damon Ramp. The buildings will start with nine floors, with an option to add vertical space in the future.

Many current buildings will also be redesigned. According to a news release, Mayo Clinic will invest nearly $5 billion on the new and redesigned buildings over a six-year span.

A second key element of the expansion is a concept that Mayo calls “unified care neighborhoods.”

“Our vision includes putting everything a patient needs, including labs, imaging, consultations and treatments, near each other in unified care neighborhoods, which both streamlines the patient experience and better supports our team-based care model,” said Amy Williams, M.D., executive dean of practice at Mayo Clinic.

The plan also includes new “integrated digital capabilities that fade into the background, allowing care teams to focus on patients,” according to the news release.

A new logistics center is planned for the former Lourdes High School campus, and two new patient parking garages will provide 1,300 additional spaces.

The expansion announcement comes less than a year after a showdown between Mayo Clinic and the Minnesota legislature over the Nurse and Patient Safety Act. Mayo Clinic received an exemption from state-mandated nurse staffing requirements after it threatened to pull millions of dollars in investments out of state.

