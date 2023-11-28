Home design stars pledge thousands to Perham native charity

PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - HGTV and Magnolia Network stars are promising to donate thousands to the charity honoring a Perham, MN native.

Chip Gaines posted on Instagram saying he and Joanna will match $50,000 in donations to the Brave Like Gabe charity. That charity honors the life of runner Gabe Grunewald who died of a rare cancer. The foundation works to research rare forms of cancer.

The match of the donation goes until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, also known as Giving Tuesday.

Grunewald was born and raised in Perham, MN and went on to run for the University of Minnesota’s cross country and track team, before running in American championship races.

She was diagnosed with a rare salivary gland cancer in 2009 and thyroid cancer in 2010. Grunewald passed away on June 11, 2019.

Chip and Joanna are known for their HGTV show “Fixer Upper” and their new design network, the Magnolia Network.

