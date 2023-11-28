Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Home design stars pledge thousands to Perham native charity

Chip Gaines and Gabe Grunewald running.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - HGTV and Magnolia Network stars are promising to donate thousands to the charity honoring a Perham, MN native.

Chip Gaines posted on Instagram saying he and Joanna will match $50,000 in donations to the Brave Like Gabe charity. That charity honors the life of runner Gabe Grunewald who died of a rare cancer. The foundation works to research rare forms of cancer.

The match of the donation goes until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, also known as Giving Tuesday.

Grunewald was born and raised in Perham, MN and went on to run for the University of Minnesota’s cross country and track team, before running in American championship races.

She was diagnosed with a rare salivary gland cancer in 2009 and thyroid cancer in 2010. Grunewald passed away on June 11, 2019.

Chip and Joanna are known for their HGTV show “Fixer Upper” and their new design network, the Magnolia Network.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bison Nation is currently mourning the loss of one of their former players, Reed Ryan.
Bison Nation mourning former player
Bemidji Police Department
Business manager accused of inappropriate relationship with teen employee
Generic police lights
Alexandria police identify woman killed in what they are calling a suspicious death
Helene Sandvig celebrates her 112th birthday.
Fargo woman, second oldest in North Dakota, celebrates 112th birthday
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background
Drowning child rescued from Fargo Holiday Inn pool
Southbound lanes of Sheyenne Street will be reduced between 6th Avenue West and 7th Avenue West.
Repair work to close a section of Sheyenne Street
Valley Today on KVLY
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – November 28
Valley Today on KVLY
NDDOT temporarily closing driver’s license offices Tuesday