Grant concerns film makers

By KFYR Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Multiple video producers are upset and want answers from North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. The concern stems from a video production house getting grants for films over the past two years through the state’s commerce department.

A letter sent to the governor in August said $700,000 has been awarded over the past two years to Canticle Productions based in North Dakota.

It went on to say “No competitive bids were accepted and no public announcement was made by the ND Department of Commerce when Canticle Productions was awarded the 2021 Motion Picture Production and Recruitment grant for $100,000.”

The authors of the letter said they haven’t heard back from the governor and now they’re taking the next steps toward their request of accountability by sending a second letter.

“Outlining our concerns and trying to get some sort of answer of how this all happened. I don’t believe this is how North Dakota should be doing business. And if this is how they do business, we’d like some accountability for why it was chose to be done this way,” said Matt Fern of the North Dakota Filmmakers Association.

Fern said he acquired the application from Canticle for the grant which lacks a script, timeline, company address and budget, items he said are all typical information needed for grants.

The commerce department said “No preferred treatment was given. Individuals that inquired about the grant prior to the opening of the application window were invited to apply after the press release announcing the grant went out to the public the afternoon of July 21, 2023. "

We reached out to the founder of Canticle Productions, but haven’t heard back.

