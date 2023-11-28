Cooking with Cash Wa
Grand Forks man charged, accused of threatening officers

(Grand Forks Police Department)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is arrested for allegedly making threats against police officers. 38-year-old Phillip Andrew Huff is facing terrorizing charges.

Court documents say police were called to the Bun Lounge at 1708 Mill Rd around 11:15 PM on November 3rd for an unwanted subject-- Phillip Huff.

The documents say, as Huff was being taken from the area, he made comments towards officers regarding their inability to keep the city safe.

He allegedly told the officers their pictures would be next to Office Cody Holte-- a Grand Forks officer who was killed in the line of duty on May 27, 2020 -- adding that Officer Holte’s picture was looking lonely. He made a final comment that the officers would be getting a 21-gun salute.

He’s scheduled to be in court for his preliminary hearing January 3, 2024.

