Fargo woman, second oldest in North Dakota, celebrates 112th birthday

Helene Sandvig celebrates her 112th birthday.
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bethany Retirement Living on University in Fargo celebrated a very special resident Monday-- the second oldest person in North Dakota!

Helene Sandvig grew up near Leonard, ND. She was a school teacher, and with the help of her friends, she enjoyed a birthday party 112 years in the making.

It was a packed house inside the retirement center’s chapel, with many friends reminiscing on how Helene used to be the biggest chatterbox. Staff say she was chatty and joking with them as recently as her last birthday. “I was visiting with her last year on her birthday and she said ‘I think the car is still in the garage on the farm, I could still drive if I wanted to’ “, remembers Grant Richardson, the Community Relations Director for Bethany.

Helene did drive for quite a while. She drove until she was 103, when she moved into Bethany. In the past year, her hearing has gone and cognitive decline has taken hold.

One thing she remembers is her late husband, Edwin (Eddie) Sandvig. During her birthday party, she clutched their wedding photo. She sleeps next to the photo every night. The two were best friends. They had no children. Eddie died when Helene was 80. She’s been without him for 32 years.

Helene has a deep faith that friends say keeps her going. One in particular, Jayne Robinson, has been friends with Helene for 64 years.

“We had a lot of fun together. We play the dominos. She would kind of cheat. She loved to cook and bake cookies. We had a lot of fun,” says Jayne.

Not to be outdone, there’s Eunice. Eunice and Helene have been friends for 90 years.

“She was an easy person to visit with,” says Eunice. “She was always telling some story or another.”

But things are different now.

Eunice remarks, “She looked at me like she didn’t know me. That kind of hurt, but I know that she’s being cared for.”

Grant adds, “You think back to what happened 112 years ago, that was before the first World War. You think of the things that have changed since she’s been around, and it’s pretty amazing.”

A life well lived. A story of love and enduring friendship.

If you were curious as to who holds the title of “oldest person in North Dakota” -- It’s Clarabell Demers of Grafton. She’s 6 months older than Helene.

