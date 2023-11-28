Fargo couple arrested for allegedly sharing child pornography on Snapchat

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A husband and wife are both facing felony charges after allegedly sharing photos containing child pornography on Snapchat, discussing the photos, and talking about performing sexual acts on children.

Tracy Thomas and Cameron Thomas are each charged with one count of promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor and one count of possession of certain materials prohibited, also known as child pornography.

According to court records, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from Snapchat on October 7, 2023, about a user who uploaded an image containing child pornography.

Investigators with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) say their investigation uncovered a Snapchat conversation between Tracy Thomas and his wife, Cameron Thomas, which included Tracy sending multiple images of young children in sexually suggestive positions.

Court records document the conversation between the couple, which includes them discussing the age of a young girl in one of the photos, and what sexual acts they would perform on the girl.

Investigators traced the Snapchat account back to IP addresses registered to a Fargo home and a Fargo business registered to Tracy Thomas. Search warrants were executed on November 22, 2023, where cell phones of Tracy and Cameron Thomas were seized.

According to court documents, Tracy Thomas admitted that he had downloaded approximately 20 images of child sexual abuse material, admitted to sending three images to his wife, and admitted to having conversations about the photos with his wife. Court documents also state that Cameron told investigators she received photos from Tracy on two occasions via Shapchat and Facebook messenger.

