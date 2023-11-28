Eastbound I-94 in Fargo closing for sign installation

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is closing part of Interstate-94 so crews can install overhead signage.

The closures are planned for the early morning hours Wednesday, November 29, from approximately midnight to 3:00 a.m. between the tri-level and 25th Street in Fargo.

All eastbound lanes of I-94 will be completely closed to traffic for up to 30 minutes for the sign installations. The northbound I-29 to eastbound I-94 ramp and the southbound I-29 to eastbound I-94 tri-level ramp will also be closed.

No detours will be posted, but drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes. Westbound I-94 traffic will not be affected.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map.

