Eastbound I-94 in Fargo closing for sign installation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is closing part of Interstate-94 so crews can install overhead signage.

The closures are planned for the early morning hours Wednesday, November 29, from approximately midnight to 3:00 a.m. between the tri-level and 25th Street in Fargo.

All eastbound lanes of I-94 will be completely closed to traffic for up to 30 minutes for the sign installations. The northbound I-29 to eastbound I-94 ramp and the southbound I-29 to eastbound I-94 tri-level ramp will also be closed.

No detours will be posted, but drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes. Westbound I-94 traffic will not be affected.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map.

