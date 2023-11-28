Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Country Greenery in Moorhead temporarily closed

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Many people have more questions than answers after a staple in downtown Moorhead closed its doors unexpectedly.

Customers tell Valley News Live they placed orders with Country Greenery, but claim the flowers were never delivered.

A sign on the door at 17 5th Street South in Moorhead says “Country Greenery is Temporarily Closed.”

The company website is still up and running, where people are able to place orders. Valley News Live called the location and the phone number is out of service. We also haven’t received a response back from Country Greenery after reaching out via social media.

Country Greenery also has a location at 5675 26th Avenue South, Suite 104, in Fargo, ND.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bison Nation is currently mourning the loss of one of their former players, Reed Ryan.
Bison Nation mourning former player
Bemidji Police Department
Business manager accused of inappropriate relationship with teen employee
Helene Sandvig celebrates her 112th birthday.
Fargo woman, second oldest in North Dakota, celebrates 112th birthday
Generic police lights
Alexandria police identify woman killed in what they are calling a suspicious death
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background
Drowning child rescued from Fargo Holiday Inn pool
Chip Gaines and Gabe Grunewald running.
Home design stars pledge thousands to Perham native charity
Southbound lanes of Sheyenne Street will be reduced between 6th Avenue West and 7th Avenue West.
Repair work to close a section of Sheyenne Street
Valley Today on KVLY
NDDOT temporarily closing driver’s license offices Tuesday