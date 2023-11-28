Country Greenery in Moorhead temporarily closed

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Many people have more questions than answers after a staple in downtown Moorhead closed its doors unexpectedly.

Customers tell Valley News Live they placed orders with Country Greenery, but claim the flowers were never delivered.

A sign on the door at 17 5th Street South in Moorhead says “Country Greenery is Temporarily Closed.”

The company website is still up and running, where people are able to place orders. Valley News Live called the location and the phone number is out of service. We also haven’t received a response back from Country Greenery after reaching out via social media.

Country Greenery also has a location at 5675 26th Avenue South, Suite 104, in Fargo, ND.

