Concordia Men’s Basketball off to historic winning streak to start the season

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Fifth-year senior guard Matt Johnson has seen it all with the Cobbers as one of only two fifth-year players, but he’s never seen a record-setting five-straight wins to start a season.

“I mean, I really don’t think we have any advantage other than we’re just a tough group of guys that likes to get after it. Johnson said. “We’re gonna get everybody’s best shot, and we gotta bring it each night,”

Concordia hasn’t even had a win streak of four games to start a year in at least the past 25 years, just back-to-back wins to start hasn’t happened since fall of 2017.

The keystone to all this has been Concordia’s defense, allowing just over 60 points per game and under 40% shooting per game.

“We’ve really tried to take that approach that toughness travels, I think we’ve played a style of basketball that gives you a chance every night,” head coach Tyler Bormann said. “We guard at a pretty high level, our guys have been really locked into our scouting reports, and I think we’ve also been able to finish possessions on both ends of the floor.”

“Right away this year, we bought in on the defensive end of the floor,” Johnson said. “We’ve won games, like, we shot under 40% from the field but found a way to win on the defensive end and that’s been huge.”

Concordia will wait a game to test their win streak, as they face off against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in an exhibition game tonight, the Hawks winners of their last four, ironically also their longest win streak since 2017.

“I think it makes us better, and I think we go right back into conference play with a confidence that we can do some things in our league this year that, at the end of the day, the game is still about guarding, putting it in the basket, and taking care of it.”

“I mean, it’s just another opportunity to get better, you go in and whatever happens, happens, and you just play Cobber basketball and hope for the best.”

This will be the 30th all-time meeting between the Cobbers and the Fighting Hawks, but their first contest since 1964.

