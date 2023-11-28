Business manager accused of inappropriate relationship with teen employee

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A manager is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a young employee at a business in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Scott Thomas Bryan is charged in Beltrami County with one count of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct after Beltrami County Deputies received a report that a 15-year-old girl was possibly in an inappropriate relationship with a 24-year-old man.

Through investigation, investigators learned that the allegations took place at a business where Bryan was the manager, the victim was an employee, and the allegations of sexual conduct/contact happened while the pair were on duty during business hours.

According to court documents, the girl told a detective that she and the manager had “kissed and stuff.” Investigators say there was a shirtless photo of Bryan on her phone, as well as messages in which Bryan tells her to delete any pictures of them together. The victim denied any sexual conduct, according to court documents.

Investigators say a supervisor reviewed surveillance footage from several incidents in which Bryan and the 15-year-old entered a cooler at the business and remained inside for a prolonged period of time.

Bryan talked with investigators and denied having sex with the 15-year-old. Court documents say, Bryan admitting to kissing, hugging and grabbing the 15-year-old.

According to court records, Scott Bryan was released with conditions that he makes all future court appearances, has no contact with the victim, and remains law-abiding.

