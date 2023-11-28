44 million Americans had packages stolen in the last 3 months

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

In a recent report on package thefts, findings show, 44 million Americans have had a package stolen in the last 3 months and 88% of Americans say they’re worried about their packages getting stolen this holiday season. That’s according to a recently released security.org survey. People are worried for good reason, with the growing trend of on-line shopping there’s been an increase in so called “porch pirates.”

“18% of adults in our study had said that they had a package stolen that contained a gift for someone else,” explains Corie Wagner, a Senior Industry Analyst at Security.org.

She says, having a large number of packages delivered could leave you more vulnerable.

“This is an ongoing issue in the us, it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon especially because we buy more and more items online every day and have been especially since the pandemic,” says Wagner.

Some advice to keep your packages safe include, schedule deliveries, get a doorbell camera and install more external lights.

If you live in an apartment, she says, “It would take a community effort in addition to effort on the part of management to make sure the building is just safer in general.”

Wagner adds, you should consider shipping packages to your workplace or a more secure location. You can also shop in-store or chose in-store pick up for those items you buy online.

If your package is stolen, experts say to call police, notify the delivery agency and the business you ordered from. That way, authorities can track the theft and apply resources accordingly and hopefully, you receive a refund or replacement.

