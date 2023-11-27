Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Woman kidnapped from shopping center on Black Friday, police say

Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store on Black Friday.
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities said a woman was kidnapped on Black Friday and they are now asking for help in locating her.

The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store in the Steelyard Commons shopping center.

WOIO reports it took Cleveland police three days to report the kidnapping to the public.

They also did not specify the exact time the kidnapping occurred, what Sanford was wearing before she was kidnapped, or any information on a potential suspect.

Police did release a photo of Sanford to make it easier for a member of the public to recognize her.

Anyone with information on this kidnapping is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
One dead after crash in Cass County Saturday afternoon
Bison Nation is currently mourning the loss of one of their former players, Reed Ryan.
Bison Nation mourning former player
Police lights
Three injured after two vehicle crash in Becker County
Lou and "his" litter of puppies.
French bulldog saved from animal cruelty case finds calling as ‘foster dad’ to puppies
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Derek Chauvin’s family has received no updates after prison stabbing, attorney says

Latest News

A simulated health insurance claim form with a stamp reading "Denied" across it.
Permission to Pay: Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action
‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme
‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme
‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme
Concordia Xmas Concert Preparation
Planning the 97th annual Concordia College Christmas Concert