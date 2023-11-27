Cooking with Cash Wa
U.S. Senate candidate and family involved in crash in South Dakota

U.S. Senate candidate Katrina Christiansen involved in a car accident on Saturday, November 25.
U.S. Senate candidate Katrina Christiansen involved in a car accident on Saturday, November 25.(Katrina for U.S. Senate)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PLANKINTON, S.D. (Valley News Live) - A University of Jamestown professor who is running for North Dakota’s U.S. Senate seat says her family is shaken, but okay, after a car crash over on saturday.

Katrina Christiansen took to her U.S. Senate campaign Facebook page to let her followers know she and her family had survived a car crash in South Dakota. She writes in the post:

“Yesterday, my family was in a car crash as another car was attempting to pass a semi and hit us. We are all okay because of the volunteer Plankinton Fire & Rescue’s efforts.

This rural fire and rescue department saved the day.

These folks represent the courage and generosity that makes our country exceptional. My family is so thankful for their dedication to helping people in the worst moments.”

“I can confirm that Katrina and her family were in a car accident yesterday on the way back to North Dakota as a car was attempting to pass a semi and hit Katrina’s car. Thankfully, everyone in the car was okay. They are already back in Jamestown,” said Campaign Manager Kerry Billings.

