University Drive businesses move or close as redevelopment project continues

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All but one of the businesses in the South Plaza strip mall along University Drive South in Fargo are now closed as a redevelopment project is underway.

Some lane closures are in place on Univeristy Drive from 16th to 17th Avenues South as crews begin work on The BLOC. You can also see fencing up around much of the strip mall, with the exception of Duane’s House of Pizza on the far south side.

Many of the other businesses have moved to other locations in town. Great Wall Chinese Restaurant moved to the former Mandarin Kitchen Express, located at 3003 32nd Avenue South.

Sports Vape closed their University location and is now open at 2119 13th Avenue South, Suite 6, in Fargo. Addictions Tattoo & Piercing is now located at 120 1st Street in West Fargo, but they say all artists are operating independently through Addictions Collective Studios.

The Medicine Shoppe has since reopened at the Midtown Market, which is a new strip mall at the former K-Mart location along University Drive.

A sign still hangs on the old South Plaza Mall for Smokes 4 Less, which now has a location at 1013 45th Street South in Fargo. Comic Junction lists their address as 2502 South University Drive, Suite E, in Fargo.

