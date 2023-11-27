Travel on Main Avenue in West Fargo to be impacted this week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A section of a busy West Fargo road will be reduced to one lane this week.

The right-most lane traveling east bound on Main Avenue will be closed between 17th Street East and 45th Street in West Fargo starting today, Nov. 27, for private utility work. Crews expect to be done by Friday, Dec. 1 depending on weather conditions.

Drivers in this area can expect congestion and delays during the morning and evening rush hours. Sidewalks in this area will also be closed during this period.

